Wiggins man pleads guilty to ‘possession with intent to distribute fentanyl’

A 31-year-old Wiggins man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
A 31-year-old Wiggins man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old Wiggins man pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Riley Alexander Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Wallace sold 20 fentanyl pills to a confidential informant on Aug. 9, 2022, in Stone County.

Wallace was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 22,

United States Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune of Homeland Security Investigations made Friday’s announcement.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

