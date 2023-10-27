Warm and sunny this weekend, but we could see frost by the middle of next week

Good evening, everyone. Skies will be mostly clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low to mid 80s.

Expect more of the same for your Sunday. Skies will be nice and sunny as highs top out into the mid 80s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

A big Canadian cold front will move into the area on Tuesday for Halloween. That will drop our temperatures into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s during Trick-or-Treat hours.

Wednesday will be MUCH colder. We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the mid 30s. Patchy Frost will be possible. Highs will only top out into the upper 50s during the afternoon.

We’ll likely see our first Freeze Thursday morning when temperatures fall into the low 30s area-wide.

