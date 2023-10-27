Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky ticket sold in Hattiesburg matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing of Mississippi Match 5.

The winning ticket claimed a jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for Friday was reset to an estimated $50,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Ryan's Football Forecast
Ryan's Football Forecast - Oct. 27, 2023
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
MBI leading death investigation involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department