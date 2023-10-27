Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg

From the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky ticket sold in Hattiesburg matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing of Mississippi Match 5.

The winning ticket claimed a jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for Friday was reset to an estimated $50,000.

