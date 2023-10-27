Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of ‘1989’ album

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift fans are waking up to a sweet surprise this Friday morning.

The singer released the album “1989 Taylor’s Version” at midnight.

The album, originally recorded in 2014, consists of some of her biggest hits including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.”

It earned 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three, including Album of the Year.

In a post, Swift said “1989″ was her “most favorite re-record” yet because of the “insane” vault tracks. Those are previously unreleased songs, and 1989 has five of them.

In 2019, Swift announced she planned to re-record her first six albums after her former label sold the master recordings to her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite changed evidence
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite change of evidence

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting