Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Laurel after an incident left one person dead Friday.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall has confirmed the identity of the deceased as 20-year-old Corderrius Williams. Hall said Williams’ body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, says an incident happened that involved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Earlier Friday, the Laurel Police Department and JCSD were responding to an incident on the 2700 block of North 5th Avenue.

Sources have confirmed that Williams’ death was not done at the hands of law enforcement and that no law enforcement officers were harmed.

More information will become available when updates are provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.