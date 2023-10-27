Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Sammy and Buzz

Petal, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet this week’s Pine Belt Pets of the Week, Sammy and Buzz!

These kittens are at New Hope Animal Rescue and ready to find their forever homes, together or separately.

Sammy and Buzz are domestic shorthair cats with a ton of playful energy.

“Sammy is pretty friendly,” said Jessie Hubbard, the executive director at New Hope. “He’s litter box trained, up to date on his vaccines, been neutered, on flea and tick medicine. He’s ready to go as soon as someone wants to come get him.”

She added that homes with dogs may be an adjustment for Sammy, but it’s not a deal breaker for the kitten.

“Dogs might take a little of an adjustment because we haven’t really socialized him too much with a lot of other dogs, but he’s young enough that he should be able to adjust,” said Hubbard.

Very similar to Sammy, Hubbard describes Buzz as easy-going and friendly.

“He’s pretty relaxed, chill, and he would fit in with anybody,” she said. “If someone wants both, that would be great, but if they just wanted one, that would be fine too.”

For first-time cat owners who are looking to adopt a kitten, Hubbard says there are some things they should know.

“Make sure you have an emergency fund,” said Hubbard. “If they were to get sick, or anything like that, you would have the funding to take them to the vet to get checked out because it is expensive to own a pet.

Make sure that you know they aren’t perfect. They may have an accident. Make sure they have clean litter boxes. Litter isn’t cheap, so it is an expense with having a pet, but the long-term rewards are amazing.”

Both Sammy and Buzz have had their adoption fees waived and are ready to be adopted. They are currently at the New Hope Chest Thrift Store in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.