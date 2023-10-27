National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman who says police killed her son and covered it up for months has retained the services of a national civil rights attorney.

On Thursday, attorney Ben Crump announced he had been retained by Bettersten Wade, the mother of Dexter Wade, a 37-year-old man who was struck and killed by an off-duty Jackson police officer back in March.

Wade did not find out her son had been killed until late August, despite filing a missing person’s report with the Jackson Police Department on March 14, just days after her son’s body had been identified by the Hinds County coroner.

“Dexter’s story is a living nightmare for any mother. The secrecy surrounding his death, the alleged concealment of vital information, and the callous burial in a pauper’s field without his mother’s knowledge are not just oversights - they are a grave miscarriage of justice,” Crump said in a statement. “The fact that Dexter’s tragic end involved an off-duty police officer only deepens the wounds of this community and raises troubling questions about the integrity of those entrusted with upholding the law.”

Mayor says no malicious intent behind accidental death of Dexter Wade.

Dexter was killed on the night of March 5 as he was attempting to cross I-55 just south of McDowell Road. A makeshift cross is located near that spot at the McDowell southbound exit.

Bettersten Wade filed a missing person’s report days later, but city officials say detectives in the Missing Person’s Unit were never able to find him.

Dexter’s body was being held at the coroner’s temporary holding facility, where he was until mid-July.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba acknowledged Wade’s death at his annual State of the City address.

“The accident was investigated, and it was determined that it was, in fact, an accident and that there was no malicious intent. Unfortunately, at the time, in addition to his loss of life, there was no identification. And the Jackson Police Department was unable to make an ID,” Lumumba said. “The coroner’s office later received his body, and they were later able to establish his identity through... fingerprints.”

Dexter, who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was found with prescription medication for his condition, which the coroner’s office used to determine his identity.

His information was turned over to JPD’s Accident Investigation Division around March 8. Bettersten Wade filed her missing person’s report on March 14.

Lumumba said the number provided to the coroner’s office by Wade’s medical provider was no good. He said there was also a lack of coordination between divisions within JPD.

“The failure is [that ultimately] there was a lack of communication with the Missing Person’s Division, the coroner’s office, and accident investigation,” Lumumba continued. “And because of that.... they were unable to find his family within an expeditious period of time.”

Dexter was later buried at the county’s pauper burial ground, under marker No. 672.

“It is tragic to lose your child,” Lumumba said. “It is tragic to suffer the consequences of having to bury your child before you perish but to add insult to that trauma, it is even more difficult to not have the ability to have a proper burial for your child.”

Bettersten Wade had to pay the county $250 to recover her son’s remains. Right now, he is still buried at the pauper’s cemetery.

Friday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II also released a statement regarding Dexter Wade.

“The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is aware of, and monitoring, the situation surrounding the death of Dexter Wade, the failure to notify Mr. Wade’s next-of-kind, and the irregularities surrounding the disposition of Mr. Wade’s body. Our office is working with the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Coroner’s Office, and other relevant agencies to conduct a full review of this matter. We ask for the public’s patience as this important work is undertaken. DA Owens assures the public that this review will be thorough, complete, and, importantly, transparent.”

After declining to speak to WLBT Wednesday, Chief Joseph Wade, no relation to Bettersten or the victim, told those at the State of the City that his prayers and condolences go out to the Wade family.

“I cannot imagine the pain that they’re feeling,” he said. “I put measures in place to make sure something like this does not happen on my watch. I’ve also put the right people in place to make sure this does not happen on my watch.”

Wade was named interim chief in May after Dexter Wade was killed. His appointment was confirmed in August.

Bettersten Wade is currently suing the city over the wrongful death of her brother, George Robinson.

