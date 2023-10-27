Win Stuff
Lower-cost food marketer looking at opening in Hattiesburg in December

Aldi market is expected to arrive in Hattiesburg in December.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg shoppers hopefully will be able to add another store to their shopping list when it comes to planning their meals for year end.

According to a release from the company itself, the first Aldi market in the Hattiesburg area is running a little behind it’s intended timeline, but is nonetheless getting closer to completion.

The store is being built on U.S. 98, between Walmart and Lakewood Drive.

The company’s statement said the opening now is set for December, although no date was given.

Currently, Aldi has 10 stores in Mississippi.

Aldi started in Germany more than 60 years ago.

Today, Aldi boasts more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

