Laurel PD link teen suspects from Petal break-in with Laurel pawn shop burglary

Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police said two juveniles involved in shots fired near William Carey University in Hattiesburg Wednesday also are responsible for the burglary of a Laurel pawn shop.

Laurel police chief Tommy Cox said the burglary happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the E-Z Pawn and Loans on Mason Street.

Cox said several firearms were stolen, though some were recovered later and returned by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

“They were in and out pretty quick,” Cox said. “They were definitely up to no good starting early (Wednesday) morning up into the day.

“We very much appreciate Hattiesburg getting them into custody and returning some of the stuff.”

No charges have filed against the teens had been by LPD through Thursday.

The E-Z- Pawn and Loans owner declined comment Thursday.

