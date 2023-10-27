Win Stuff
Italian Mastiff delivers near-record litter – 17 puppies

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies. (Source: WBRC)
By Jenna Wood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Alabama delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first-time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies.

One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

