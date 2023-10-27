HPD Domestic Violence Task Force gives glimpse inside job

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When officers of the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Domestic Violence Task Force head out on a call, they don’t know exactly what they’ll find.

Sergeant Lashaunda Buckhalter is one of the investigators who will go out to felony domestic violence calls. She said the moment she gets to the scene, she has to find out how badly someone may be hurt.

“Based off felony calls, what’s the type of injuries? “ Buckhalter said. “You have strangulation, which is an entity of its own,”

Buckhalter said she also gets to know the suspect and works to find out if a weapon was used. She said every step is critical to the case and the victim’s well-being. She said she tells the victim they are the priority.

“We’re going to get the suspect, but right now, I’m focused on you,” Buckhalter said. “Getting you resources, getting you help.”

Investigators give victims the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Victim Information Packet.

That packet details victims’ rights and the emergency services they may need.

HPD Detective Megan Rue said she goes through the pamphlet with victims and tells them about other facilities that can help.

“Pine Belt Mental Health,” Rue said. “We have Victim’s Compensation through the AG’s office. Also, the domestic shelter, also other programs through municipal court within Hattiesburg.”

Rue said help might be as simple as a safe word.

“If they are in trouble at home, they can quickly text message or a phone call, and they just say that word.,” Rue said. “If they can’t get nothing else out, their friend or a loved one will reach out to the authorities and get someone out to their residence.”

Buckhalter and Rue know they are stepping into someone’s life at a time of trauma. Both said that’s why they support the victim until they know they are safe.

“We are here to help them through the process, all the way to the end,” Buckhalter said.

Feel as though you’re in an unsafe situation? Call the 24/7, state-wide hotline at 1-800- 649-1092

