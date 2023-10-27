Halloween is approaching, here are some reminders when it comes to halloween candy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Halloween gets closer, people who know a lot about food and nutrition are offering reminders that children can have too much candy, and that can leave them feeling sick.

“There’s really not anything you can do once they’ve had too much sugar, so the best thing is to combat it before it happens,” said Outpatient Dietitian Heather Reed,

“So, maybe just dole out a bit of candy daily. Tell them they can have two pieces or something like that. Definitely don’t let them take their bucket to their room, because that could cause a lot of problems, I think.”

Reed said parents may end up being “the bad guy” for taking charge of their kids’ Halloween candy after they’ve enjoyed a few chocolate bars that night,.

What may help soften the blow: Healthier choices or even non-food alternatives.

“Goldfish (snacks) or pretzels and even toys like bubbles, kids love bubbles,” Reed said. “Those slap bracelets that you put on your arm, glow necklaces, things like that.”

Speaking from experience, one mother at Forrest General Hospital said that checking kids’ candy and other Halloween treats should be a first priority once they return home.

“Always check your children’s candy,” Sheree River said. “I mean I always made sure that my children trick-or-treated in an area that’s safe.

“But always check your candy that your children receive to make sure it is something that they can eat.”

Want to skip the tricks and treats altogether? Consider putting together an activity such as bobbing for apples.

“An alternative to giving out candy, you could have an activity station at your home,” Rivers said. “So, you could have a bucket with water and fill it up with apples and have the kids come and bob for apples.”

A final reminder: Trick or treating times are different for every city. Check with your city’s Facebook page to find out what times are encouraged in a given area.

