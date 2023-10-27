Win Stuff
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Johnson’s first sit-down interview since elected as House speaker

By Domonique Benn, Curtis Heyen and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) — A day after being elected as the 56th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson hit the ground running, spending Thursday meeting various heads of state and political leaders.

Domonique Benn with Gray TV station KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, arrived in Washington, D.C., as Johnson was elected Wednesday.

Benn was the first journalist to be granted a sit-down interview with the new speaker of the House and Shreveport native. Johnson spoke about a variety of topics, including the 2020 election and how he plans to work with the Biden administration.

Johnson’s first full day as the new House speaker was a day full of meetings as he prepares to lead representatives through several pieces of legislation they need to move on quickly. His election, for example, means the House of Representatives now can move forward with its legislative priorities, including the need to renew authorization of federal government funding.

Johnson spent Thursday morning meeting with the Australian prime minister before getting back to business on the House floor.

President Joe Biden congratulated Johnson on his election as speaker of the House.

During the election process, the president said he will work with whoever the speaker is. As the process was beginning, Biden said, “whoever the speaker is, I will seek to work with them in good faith on behalf of the American people.”

