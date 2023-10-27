City files complaint about Hub City nightclub in court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is asking that a nightclub be permanently closed and its owners/operators be barred from operating any type of entertainment venue in the city.

The city filed a civil complaint this week in 10th District Chancery Court, asking not only for a temporary restraining order against “Cultural Arts & Entertainment Sports Bar and Grill” but both a preliminary and permanent injunction, which would close the doors of the former Club Empire at 811 Timothy Lane.

“The (d)efendants are aware of the illegal and dangerous activities reflected in this (p)ettion,” the complaint reads in part, “and despite said notice, all of this activity is continuing and has become a annoying, immediate and a dangerous public nuisance.”

The complaint also asks that any entities and persons associated with the ownership and operation of the business be found in contempt for violating a 2021 court order that “specifically, enjoined the (d)efendants ... from operating a nightclub at 811 Timothy Lane” and ordered owners/operators to “take all necessary precautions and provide all necessary security to insure that illegal and obnoxious activities not occur on the premises at 811 Timothy Lane.”

Earlier this month, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution declaring Cultural Arts & Entertainment of Sports Bar and Grill, formerly Club Empire, a public nuisance and authorizing the city attorney to take action in 10th District Chancery County.

To read the full document, see the PDF file below.

This week’s complaint was the city’s latest effort to prevent further acts of violence in and around the property at 811 Timothy Lane.

The previous establishment, Club Empire, was declared a nuisance and permanently closed in 2021. However, city officials said they’ve received multiple reports of the Hattiesburg Police Department responding to calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances at the property since then.

Also, this past Tuesday, the complaint was ordered to be reassigned to Chancellor Rhea Sheldon.

According to the court, a hearing is expected to be held next month.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.