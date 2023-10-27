Win Stuff
2 walks to end Alzheimer’s set for the Pine Belt

Walk to End Alzheimer's set for this weekend.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend at Spirit Park, a Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. A ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Jackson Alzheimer’s Association.

Attending the walk is free, but the association is asking for donations to reach its goal of $50,000 that will go towards Alzheimer’s research.

The asscoiation encourages participants to walk in the place of those who are fighting this disease and are not able to walk for their cause.

“It can feel so isolating and so lonely, and to come to these events and see how many other people understand that there are other people that are also going through this who really want to help,” said Azia Gutierrez, Walk to End Alzheimer’s. manager. “It is just such a special thing to get to watch the community come together and see that there is actually a huge amount of people who care about this and want to make a difference.”

There is also another walk in Laurel that is set for Nov. 11 in downtown Laurel.

