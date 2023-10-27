10/27 - Ryan’s Friday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect noticeable fog today due to the slowly but steadily rising humidity. It’s led to some misty, warm mornings recently, but this morning finally put us over the edge, and dense fog advisories were issued for a few central Pine Belt counties. Anything that forms won’t linger past 9 AM, so remember to slow down and give yourself plenty of time to stop for your morning commute. Also, don’t use those high beams!

This afternoon will continue the warmer-than-average highs we’ve seen all week, rising to near 86 today - about a degree warmer than yesterday. That warming trend continues into the weekend but comes to a screeching halt next week!

The weekend will still flirt with 90 degrees, with highs near 87, but shortly after we begin next week, a sharp, dramatic cool-down is coming. We’ll even see our first frost/freeze in quite some time, with lows expected in the mid-30s through mid-next week.

We’ll bounce back quickly, and highs will be back to at least average by the end of next week, but for a few days, fall will return with a vengeance very soon. In fact, it arrives just in time for Halloween, so I hope your costume has some layers because the evening/night conditions will be windy and rapidly cooling!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.