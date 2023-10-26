Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg

Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The game show that all know and love is coming to downtown Hattiesburg.

However, there’s just a little twist…

“It’s the same show that you’ve watched on television for 40 years,” said Bob Goen, Wheel of Fortune Live host. “We do change it up a little bit and do some tweaks because on the TV show they have three players that play during the entire half hour.

Goen is no stranger to this game.

“I actually hosted Wheel of Fortune on television many, many years ago,” Goen said. “So, this is the first time I have been hosting this show in 30 years. To be on stage., hosting an iconic show like this and doing it live is just fantastic.”

And no show like this has come to the Saenger Theater before.

“We’re very excited,” said Elliot Zalaznik, Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s director of event production/sales/services. “It’s definitely a household name. It’s not a common event that we have here, so we’re excited to have this one in.

It think it will be the first gameshow that we have ever had in the theater.”

Elliot said the show was bringing people together, and not just from Hattiesburg, but from outside the city as well.

“We’re close to sold out,” Zalaznik said. “We aren’t there yet, but I know at least about half of the ticket sales are from Hattiesburg. The rest are from out of state, or at least out of the area.

“So I think it will be very busy Sunday evening for everyone.”

Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wheel-of-fortune-live-hattiesburg-mississippi-10-29-2023/event/1B005EC4F05448FA.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite changed evidence
Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite change of evidence

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall did confirm the death but has not yet confirmed the age or...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel PD link teen suspects from Petal break-in with Laurel pawn shop burglary
Aldi expected to open in Hattiesburg in December.
Lower-cost food marketer looking at opening in Hattiesburg in December