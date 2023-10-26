Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The game show that all know and love is coming to downtown Hattiesburg.

However, there’s just a little twist…

“It’s the same show that you’ve watched on television for 40 years,” said Bob Goen, Wheel of Fortune Live host. “We do change it up a little bit and do some tweaks because on the TV show they have three players that play during the entire half hour.

Goen is no stranger to this game.

“I actually hosted Wheel of Fortune on television many, many years ago,” Goen said. “So, this is the first time I have been hosting this show in 30 years. To be on stage., hosting an iconic show like this and doing it live is just fantastic.”

And no show like this has come to the Saenger Theater before.

“We’re very excited,” said Elliot Zalaznik, Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s director of event production/sales/services. “It’s definitely a household name. It’s not a common event that we have here, so we’re excited to have this one in.

It think it will be the first gameshow that we have ever had in the theater.”

Elliot said the show was bringing people together, and not just from Hattiesburg, but from outside the city as well.

“We’re close to sold out,” Zalaznik said. “We aren’t there yet, but I know at least about half of the ticket sales are from Hattiesburg. The rest are from out of state, or at least out of the area.

“So I think it will be very busy Sunday evening for everyone.”

Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wheel-of-fortune-live-hattiesburg-mississippi-10-29-2023/event/1B005EC4F05448FA.

