WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer: Premier League: Wolverhampton v. Newcastle 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Soccer: Premier League Goal Zone 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. NBC Sports: College Football Pregame 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Notre Dame Football: Pittsburgh Panthers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup; Finals 11 a.m.-1 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Martinsville 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Florida State Seminoles @ Wake Forest Demon Demons 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College Football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Texas Longhorns 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Colorado Buffal;oes @ UCLA Bruins 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-Midnight Sunday Time Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix 1:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.