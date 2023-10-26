WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Soccer: Premier League: Wolverhampton v. Newcastle
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Soccer: Premier League Goal Zone
|1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC Sports: College Football Pregame
|2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame Football: Pittsburgh Panthers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Big Ten Countdown
|6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup; Finals
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Martinsville
|1 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Florida State Seminoles @ Wake Forest Demon Demons
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College Football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Texas Longhorns
|2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Colorado Buffal;oes @ UCLA Bruins
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Real South Hunting
|10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Hard Truths
|11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Raised Hunting
|11:30 p.m.-Midnight
|Sunday
|Time
|Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
|1:30 p.m. 5 p.m.
