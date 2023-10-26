Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on ABC, NBC

Listing of WDAM 7 sports on NBC and ABC this weekend.
Listing of WDAM 7 sports on NBC and ABC this weekend.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Soccer: Premier League: Wolverhampton v. Newcastle11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Soccer: Premier League Goal Zone1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
NBC Sports: College Football Pregame2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: Pittsburgh Panthers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup; Finals11 a.m.-1 p.m.
NASCAR: Cup Series: Martinsville1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
College Football presented by Head & Shoulders: Florida State Seminoles @ Wake Forest Demon Demons11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College Football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Texas Longhorns2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Colorado Buffal;oes @ UCLA Bruins6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Real South Hunting10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Outdoor America: Hard Truths11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Outdoor America: Raised Hunting11:30 p.m.-Midnight
SundayTime
Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix1:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023