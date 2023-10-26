Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence

LAMAR COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) -A Fifteenth Circuit Court judge ordered Wednesday that an arrest warrant be issued for a Lamar County deputy.

In a probable cause order, Judge Claiborne McDonald remanded a case against Deputy Mike Byrd to Lamar County Justice Court “for issuance of an arrest warrant for the (d)efendant.”

McDonald found that there was “probable cause to believe that” Byrd “committed the crimes of (s)talking and (t)ampering with (e)vidence.”

Because Byrd is a law enforcement officer, Mississippi law required a hearing in circuit court to determine “if adequate probable cause exists for issuance of a warrant.”

The 11-page order was filed in response to a Sept. 25 affidavit charging Byrd with stalking a woman he met at a law enforcement scene.

The order details allegations that accused Byrd of messaging the woman, asking her location and trying to engage in conversations of a sexual nature while on duty.

The order says the woman told Lamar County Sheriff’s Office personnel that Byrd would show up at her house and workplace while on duty, trying to intimidate her.

The tampering charge stems from allegations that Byrd deleted all contact information and interactions with the alleged victim from his phone during an internal affairs investigation.

The court found that between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23, Byrd “improperly used his position as a sheriff’s deputy to stalk the alleged victim and proceed to threaten and intimidate her.”

Among the tactics of intimidation were threats to jail the alleged victim as well as members of her family.

