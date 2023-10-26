Win Stuff
Previewing Lamar County sheriff’s race

Rigel runs for 6th term in Lamar County
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In less than two weeks, Danny Rigel will look to the voters to remain sheriff of Lamar County.

Rigel has been sheriff for nearly 20 years, and he said his longevity has come from his ability to grow with the department.

“We’ve implemented stuff from people that just got into law enforcement to make an easier way to do things,” he said. “That’s what makes for a very progressive law enforcement agency.”

He said the department’s presence is important in Lamar County, and over the years, he has developed a connection with the people in the area.

“Neighborhood watches, before I became sheriff, were non-existent in Lamar County,” Rigel said. “Now, we’ve got 27. That is a great opportunity to reach out to the community.”

HIs opponent, James Murray, is a former member of the sheriff’s office, and Rigel said the two have been friends for years.

“I can remember when he was in the academy,” Rigel said. “I was one of his instructors.”

That aside, Rigel said nearly two decades of experience at the helm has prepared him to continue in his role.

“Jamie’s a great guy, but I think I’m the one that’s got the experience to keep this department going in the direction that it needs to be,” he said. “We have well over 100 employees, and when you start trying to juggle cats, I can show you how to do it.”

This November, Rigel will be looking for his sixth term as Lamar County sheriff.

