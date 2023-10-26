Petal officials meet to discuss 50th birthday celebration budget

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A birthday celebration is in the works for one city here in the Pine Belt as the Petal Board of Alderman and the mayor gathered for a special budget meeting for the event Wednesday morning.

In April, the City of Petal will be celebrating 50 years since it was incorporated in 1974.

Mayor Tony Ducker says that he’s looking forward to highlighting the achievements that the city has seen over the last 50 years and the event is set to be a lot of fun.

“We want to have some festivities; have an event down by the river park; musical acts; fireworks; the whole nine yards so we can have an appropriate celebration of that day,” Ducker said. “So many big decisions were made back then, and as I look back on that time, I hope that the folks that were so a part of our history would be proud of the directions we have.”

Wednesday morning’s meeting approved $15,000 worth of funding for entertainment and production for the event, and Ducker says that the entire event is set to cost around $35,000.

