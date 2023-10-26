Pearl River Community College hosts Allied Health tours

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is busy training the next generation of healthcare workers this week.

Students had the chance to tour the PRCC Allied Health programs to see what they can aspire to be.

“It is imperative and critical that we draw the best and the brightest to these fields so that we can make sure that the people in our communities are taken care of,” said Dr. Jana Causey, vice president of Allied Health and Nursing

The community college offers 13 medical programs for students to choose from.

PRCC students were able to mentor and give hands-on experience in their specific field to nearly 500 kids over two days.

Simon Waldrop is in occupational therapy and wants students ready to enter the real world.

During the tours, he showcased different therapy exercises and activities used with clients.

“We always have people (who) need help, need recovery, and our students today can help this next generation,” Waldrop said. “But it’s our job to provide that information to the people that will be replacing us,”

Causey said a critical need for healthcare workers exists in the Pine Belt, and with the current expansion of several programs on campus, PRCC can help fill those positions.

“(For) students in the healthcare field, there’s so much opportunity that they can find a job right here,” said Causey. “These students are going to be exposed to all the different opportunities they would have to be employed one day in a great career right here in the Pine Belt.”

The school recently received a grant for a new building for the registered nursing program.

The program also was awarded money from the state Legislature, Accelerate Mississippi and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors for new equipment for the EMT paramedic program.

The construction of the new registered nursing building will begin this week.

