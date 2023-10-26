Win Stuff
One injured following shooting in Brushy Creek

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, officials with George County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following a drive-by shooting in the Brushy Creek area.

Details are limited at this time. The shooting took place on Old Mobile Highway. The victim has since been transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

As of now, deputies are still searching for a suspect and are currently on the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to contact GCSO at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

