Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Oak Grove marching band places 5th in statewide competition

Oak Grove marching band places 5th in state competition
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oak Grove High School marching band is celebrating this week after placing fifth in a statewide competition.

More than 100 members of the band march in several competitions every year.

Previously, the band won All-Superior ratings for color guard, percussion and band at the Mississippi High School Activities Association band evaluation a few weeks ago. Those ratings helped them qualify for the championships.

Oak Grove Director of Bands Paul Rousse credited the band’s hard work and dedication as reasons for the success.

“This was the very first (Class) 7A state marching championships and we competed against 14 other bands across the state,” Rousse said. “Incredible work through the staff down to the students and I’m very proud of their designation.”

The band has competed in six other competitions this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023