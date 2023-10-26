Oak Grove marching band places 5th in statewide competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oak Grove High School marching band is celebrating this week after placing fifth in a statewide competition.

More than 100 members of the band march in several competitions every year.

Previously, the band won All-Superior ratings for color guard, percussion and band at the Mississippi High School Activities Association band evaluation a few weeks ago. Those ratings helped them qualify for the championships.

Oak Grove Director of Bands Paul Rousse credited the band’s hard work and dedication as reasons for the success.

“This was the very first (Class) 7A state marching championships and we competed against 14 other bands across the state,” Rousse said. “Incredible work through the staff down to the students and I’m very proud of their designation.”

The band has competed in six other competitions this year.

