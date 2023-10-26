Win Stuff
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi system for vehicle tags is down statewide.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue is working on resolving the issue.

Until it is fixed, transitions involving vehicle tags or registration cannot be completed.

This comes after all state websites were reportedly down Wednesday night. An official with the Mississippi Homeland Security confirmed that a statewide network outage is impacting state websites, networks and phones.

According to Sen. Scott DeLano, the issue lies within part of the data system located in Jackson.

Websites now appear to be functioning as normal.

