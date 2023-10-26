Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man caught on camera vandalizing crucifix

Someone snapped the arms of the crucifix outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. (WCVB, VICTORIA SALVATIERRA, CNN)
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Video shows a person swinging from the broken crucifix outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston’s South End.

The video was taken around 6:15 Tuesday night, just moments after eyewitnesses say the same individual broke off the arms of the statue of Jesus.

All morning long Wednesday, parishioners and neighbors in the South End were stopped in their tracks by the sight of the destruction.

“Hugely disappointing to see this,” one passerby said.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese says they have no information regarding why someone would take such action, and they are working with the Cathedral to assess the damage.

Work has begun to repair the crucifix, as Boston police officers remained on scene Wednesday.

Police said an individual has been arrested in connection to this vandalism, but so far they have not been identified and there’s no answer yet as to why this happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation taking lead in Laurel death investigation
Subject identified in MBI death investigation in Laurel
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Aldi expected to open in Hattiesburg in December.
Lower-cost food marketer looking at opening in Hattiesburg in December
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt
It's a foggy start to the weekend.
10/27 - Ryan’s Friday Morning Forecast

Latest News

The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel