Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal.

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg in relation to a shooting incident have now been charged in Petal in connection to a commercial burglary investigation.

The Petal Police Department said it has charged the two juveniles, ages 17 and 13, arrested in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, with commercial burglary of Lott’s Gun and Pawn from early that same morning.

Petal PD said three suspects burglarized Lott’s Gun and Pawn on Wednesday.

Later, two juveniles were arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Petal PD detectives have also connected the juveniles to the commercial burglary of Lott’s Gun and Pawn from around three weeks ago where several firearms were stolen within the City of Petal.

EZ Money pawn shop in Laurel was also broken into during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Additional charges may be filed by Petal PD, HPD and the Laurel Police Department.

The Petal PD said it is grateful for the assistance provided by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, William Carey Univerity security, HPD, LPD and Forrest County Youth Court during this ongoing investigation.

