Jordy Joseph, Sam Gregg collaborate to call plays for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a couple of years coaching the Southern Miss running backs, Jordy Joseph moved to the quarterback room in 2023.

He now gets another promotion as USM’s play-caller starting Saturday at Appalachian State, where he’ll share those duties with offensive line coach Sam Gregg.

Head coach Will Hall passed the play-calling responsibilities to his two assistants following the Golden Eagles’ sixth straight loss – a 55-3 defeat to South Alabama.

Southern Miss has struggled to find consistency on offense this season.

Joseph looks forward to the opportunity but is coy about how different the offensive gameplan might look.

“We’ll see,” said Joseph, a former Tulane quarterback. “I don’t want to say anything just from a competitive standpoint. At our core we’re going to be a lot what we’re already doing. It might be our own little wrinkles that coach Gregg has from his background and some from mine. It’s a dream come true for me, I always wanted to call plays. Obviously for every young offensive coach they want to be an OC one day. Obviously the opportunity is great, circumstances maybe not. But at the end of the day, my job is to help provide a spark for this team and get some wins.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.