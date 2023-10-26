Jones County jail under new medical contract

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Inmates at the Jones County Adult Detention Center can now receive on-site medical care.

“Everyone that comes to jail, the first thing they gonna do, is they’re gonna get a medical evaluation,” Jones County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said.

The county has partnered with HealthCore to provide medical assistance to inmates.

The company provides two registered nurses, medical supplies and equipment. Through the program, inmates can now be seen in the jail clinic instead of being transported to a local hospital.

The agreement with HealthCore comes after the previous contract with South Central Regional Medical Center expired this summer.

“They have actually cut down the amount of inmates going to the (emergency room) to six to eight a month, which is a tremendous tax break on the citizens,” Sumrall said. “We were sending 30 to 35 people a month to the ER.”

Doctors come in and see inmates twice a week. During the week, a nurse manager takes care of the facility and there is always a nurse on call if an emergency arises.

At the clinic, nurses are able to chart patients’ symptoms, give IV medicine if necessary, and administer prescriptions.

One nurse said that she’s worked in jails for a long time and that medical care for inmates is necessary.

“One, because you have a lot of people come in,” nurse manager Gloria Boyd said. “We have people come in that have medical complications like diabetes, some have seizures, high blood pressure.

“If they go without their medication, that can be serious. It can even lead to someone dying if they don’t have their treatment in the facility.”

Sumrall said this program is only one of a few in the state.

