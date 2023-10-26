HPD asks public’s help in locating credit card fraud suspects

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the pictured individuals are wanted for questioning in regard to using a stolen credit card Wednesday to make purchases at multiple locations in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police are seeking information on suspects wanted for questioning in connection to a stolen credit card. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.