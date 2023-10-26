Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD asks public’s help in locating credit card fraud suspects

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating credit card fraud suspects.
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating credit card fraud suspects.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the pictured individuals are wanted for questioning in regard to using a stolen credit card Wednesday to make purchases at multiple locations in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police are seeking information on suspects wanted for questioning in connection to...
Hattiesburg police are seeking information on suspects wanted for questioning in connection to a stolen credit card.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023