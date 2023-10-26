Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are about to get a little spooky!

Halloween is right around the corner, and residents are getting ready to dish out tricks and treats to kids across the Pine Belt.

Below is a list of suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by city and county officials for the public’s safety. However, some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities.

The weather may also affect trick-or-treating times.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Heidelberg: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Covington County Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Collins: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Forrest County Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Petal: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jasper County Bay Springs: TBA

Jefferson Davis County Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Bassfield: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jones County Ellisville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Laurel: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lamar County Lumberton: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Purvis: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Marion County Columbia: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Perry County Beaumont: TBA New Augusta: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Richton: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Smith County Taylorsville: TBA Raleigh: TBA

Wayne County Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



If you have any questions, then contact your local city/town or county officials for further information.

In addition to the city/town and county suggested times, many Pine Belt organizations are hosting trick-or-treating-related events this year. These events included:

Oct. 26

Trick or Treat at the Pete presented by Community Bank , Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Trick or Treat on the Brick Street, Bay Springs, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 28

Trick or Treat at the Hattiesburg Libary, 10 a.m.

Halloween Parade in the Avenues, Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat on Front St. Hosted by French Quarter Grill, Ellisville, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Tatum Park, Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat, old school complex , Beaumont, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Vernon Dehmer Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Boo in the Park, Town Park, Taylorsville, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Halloween Harvest Hoedown, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, baseball field, Raleigh, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This list will be updated when more event information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.