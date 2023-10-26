Win Stuff
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

-
-(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are about to get a little spooky!

Halloween is right around the corner, and residents are getting ready to dish out tricks and treats to kids across the Pine Belt.

Below is a list of suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by city and county officials for the public’s safety. However, some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities.

The weather may also affect trick-or-treating times.

Saturday, Oct. 28

  • Heidelberg: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • Covington County
    • Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Collins: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Forrest County
    • Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Petal: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Jasper County
    • Bay Springs: TBA
  • Jefferson Davis County
    • Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Bassfield: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Jones County
    • Ellisville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Laurel: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Lamar County
    • Lumberton: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Purvis: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Marion County
    • Columbia: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Perry County
    • Beaumont: TBA
    • New Augusta: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Richton: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Smith County
    • Taylorsville: TBA
    • Raleigh: TBA
  • Wayne County
    • Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

If you have any questions, then contact your local city/town or county officials for further information.

In addition to the city/town and county suggested times, many Pine Belt organizations are hosting trick-or-treating-related events this year. These events included:

Oct. 26

  • Trick or Treat at the Pete presented by Community Bank, Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat on the Brick Street, Bay Springs, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 28

  • Trick or Treat at the Hattiesburg Libary, 10 a.m.
  • Halloween Parade in the Avenues, Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat on Front St. Hosted by French Quarter Grill, Ellisville, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat at Tatum Park, Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31

  • Trunk or Treat, old school complex, Beaumont, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat, Vernon Dehmer Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Boo in the Park, Town Park, Taylorsville, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Halloween Harvest Hoedown, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat, baseball field, Raleigh, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This list will be updated when more event information is provided.

