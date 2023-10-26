Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are about to get a little spooky!
Halloween is right around the corner, and residents are getting ready to dish out tricks and treats to kids across the Pine Belt.
Below is a list of suggested trick-or-treating times put in place by city and county officials for the public’s safety. However, some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities.
The weather may also affect trick-or-treating times.
Saturday, Oct. 28
- Heidelberg: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Covington County
- Seminary: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Collins: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Forrest County
- Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Petal: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Jasper County
- Bay Springs: TBA
- Jefferson Davis County
- Prentiss: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bassfield: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Jones County
- Ellisville: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Laurel: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lamar County
- Lumberton: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Purvis: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Marion County
- Columbia: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Perry County
- Beaumont: TBA
- New Augusta: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Richton: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Smith County
- Taylorsville: TBA
- Raleigh: TBA
- Wayne County
- Waynesboro: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
If you have any questions, then contact your local city/town or county officials for further information.
In addition to the city/town and county suggested times, many Pine Belt organizations are hosting trick-or-treating-related events this year. These events included:
Oct. 26
- Trick or Treat at the Pete presented by Community Bank, Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Trick or Treat on the Brick Street, Bay Springs, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat at the Hattiesburg Libary, 10 a.m.
- Halloween Parade in the Avenues, Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat on Front St. Hosted by French Quarter Grill, Ellisville, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Tatum Park, Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Trunk or Treat, old school complex, Beaumont, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, Vernon Dehmer Park, Hattiesburg, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Boo in the Park, Town Park, Taylorsville, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Halloween Harvest Hoedown, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hattiesburg, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, baseball field, Raleigh, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
This list will be updated when more event information is provided.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.