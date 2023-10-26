Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Crystal meth, cocaine seized in Waynesboro during multi-agency round-up; 10 suspects arrested

According to WPD Chief Holt Ross, the police department has been investigating and gathering evidence in this case for about a year.
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update Wednesday in regards to a recent multi-agency drug round-up.

According to WPD Chief Holt Ross, the police department has been investigating and gathering evidence in this case for about a year. As a result, 10 suspects were arrested at multiple residences across the Wayne County area.

Ross said drugs were also seized this week in Wayne County, including 10 pounds of crystal meth and cocaine.

“This is the first round-up inside the city of Waynesboro in a number of years,” said Ross. “To be honest with you, I don’t remember the last time it happened. This is the first time for my department.”

The police department said all suspects arrested will face drug-related charges.

Earlier this week, WPD participated with multiple agencies in a multi-jurisdiction round on Monday and Tuesday, which included both state and federal arrest warrants.

15 suspects were arrested in the round-up, including a Hattiesburg man, while six other people are wanted for other drug charges.

Several suspects arrested in multi-agency round-up in Miss.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023