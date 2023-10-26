Crystal meth, cocaine seized in Waynesboro during multi-agency round-up; 10 suspects arrested

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update Wednesday in regards to a recent multi-agency drug round-up.

According to WPD Chief Holt Ross, the police department has been investigating and gathering evidence in this case for about a year. As a result, 10 suspects were arrested at multiple residences across the Wayne County area.

Ross said drugs were also seized this week in Wayne County, including 10 pounds of crystal meth and cocaine.

“This is the first round-up inside the city of Waynesboro in a number of years,” said Ross. “To be honest with you, I don’t remember the last time it happened. This is the first time for my department.”

The police department said all suspects arrested will face drug-related charges.

Earlier this week, WPD participated with multiple agencies in a multi-jurisdiction round on Monday and Tuesday, which included both state and federal arrest warrants.

15 suspects were arrested in the round-up, including a Hattiesburg man, while six other people are wanted for other drug charges.

