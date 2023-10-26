Win Stuff
Construction starts on Arcadia-Sunset water services improvement project

Work on water system upgrade to begin in Arcadia-Sunset neighborhood in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced construction crews recently began work on upgrading water services in the Arcadia-Sunset neighborhood.

This comprehensive water improvement project includes the replacement of water mains and upgrading several undersized service lines to 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch lines.

Once the underground part of the project is complete, the city will repave the roads.

The streets included in the project area include portions of:

  • Sierra Circle
  • Arcadia Street
  • Windsor Drive
  • Sutton Place
  • Julieene Place
  • Lon Guevue Drive
  • Velma Avenue
  • Carter Drive

“We continue to prioritize infrastructure upgrades throughout the city with a focus on every ward seeing progress,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “This is the second phase of water improvements in the Arcadia-Sunset neighborhood, and affected streets should see more consistent water pressure, increased fire flow and a reduction in the occurrences of brown water.”

Brown water is often attributed to water lines being closed off and not circulating properly.

These upgrades will help prevent these issues from taking place.

The project represents the second stage of work completed in 2019. The second phase’s cost: $647,826.50.

Work to complete the improvements is anticipated by summer 2024, depending on the weather.

Closures to thru traffic may take place while the project continues.

