Common fall festivities being halted due to statewide burn ban

Under the ban, bonfires, campfires and debris burning are prohibited.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This time of year brings the kind of weather that makes people want to go outside and enjoy fire pits. However, Mississippi’s burn ban is putting that on pause.

The ban began in August, thanks to a series of wildfires and extreme drought conditions.

Biloxi resident Jim Hamilton is used to using his fire pit this time of year, but he says he understands why he can’t during this burn ban.

“Everything’s extremely dry,” Hamilton said. “Unfortunately, people just don’t have the common sense to not light a fire when it’s so dry out.”

Hamilton said he’s more wary of fire after seeing the recent fire on the I-55 bridge in Louisiana, giving him another reason to take the ban seriously.

“It’s one of those things that you just gotta try to protect the public,” Hamilton said.

Under the ban, bonfires, campfires and debris burning are prohibited. Long Beach Fire Chief Griff Skellie said those who disobey these rules are putting their neighbors in jeopardy.

“Everything’s about safety,” Skellie said. “You’re not just affecting your property; most of the time, you’re affecting others’ properties. You have to be aware that you may be liable for everything that’s destroyed.”

Chief Skellie says flames that produce an ember can spread quickly. He also says enforcing these rules is the only way to keep everyone safe.

“We’re going to do that, so if we find someone burning, we’re going to take appropriate measures. We’re going to put it out, and there’s a possibility of fines,” Skellie said.

