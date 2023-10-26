City of Hattiesburg prepared for lead safety week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is prepared for National Lead Safety Week.

Hattiesburg’s LeadSAFE program was designed to help parents of children who test positive for elevated blood lead levels.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and allows the city to come out and inspect a home to see if there are high levels of lead.

The program is for income-eligible Hattiesburg residents who own or rent homes built before 1978.

LeadSAFE Program Manager Demetria Farve said it’s been difficult to get people to sign up.

“Hattiesburg applied for a grant with HUD because there are a lot of old houses and children are still being tested with elevated blood lead levels,” Farve said. “So, its a way to one, remediate the lead and reduce the health risk and exposures to the citizens of Hattiesburg,.”

Visit the City of Hattiesburg’s website for more information.

