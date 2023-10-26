Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Hattiesburg prepared for lead safety week

City of Hattiesburg prepared for Lead Safety Awareness Week.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is prepared for National Lead Safety Week.

Hattiesburg’s LeadSAFE program was designed to help parents of children who test positive for elevated blood lead levels.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and allows the city to come out and inspect a home to see if there are high levels of lead.

The program is for income-eligible Hattiesburg residents who own or rent homes built before 1978.

LeadSAFE Program Manager Demetria Farve said it’s been difficult to get people to sign up.

“Hattiesburg applied for a grant with HUD because there are a lot of old houses and children are still being tested with elevated blood lead levels,” Farve said. “So, its a way to one, remediate the lead and reduce the health risk and exposures to the citizens of Hattiesburg,.”

Visit the City of Hattiesburg’s website for more information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023