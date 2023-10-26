Bay Springs visits Jefferson Davis for non-region rumble

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be nothing but pride on the line Thursday night in Bassfield when Bay Springs (8-1) meets Jefferson Davis County (8-1).

Two teams who won their respective regions are ready to complete what’s been a grueling regular season, but one they hope has prepared them for an extended playoff run.

The Bulldogs are the two-time defending Class 1A state champions while the Jaguars seek their fourth title since consolidating in 2017.

“We like playing the tough games,” said Jefferson Davis senior quarterback Eli Viniard. “It just prepares us for playoffs and we just like the competition.”

“We’re going to come out and compete, we’re not going to back down,” said Bay Springs senior tight end Jaylen Gammage. “We’re back to back state champs, they’re state champs.”

“What I think it does, obviously, it prepares our guys for not necessarily the teams but the situation,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “The atmosphere, having to play every down, not being able to take downs off.”

“You’ve gotta play the Raleighs of the world, you’ve got to play the JDCs of the world,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “You’ve got to get out there and you’ve got to play good competition because at the end of the day I don’t want the first time we get hit in the mouth to be the state championship.”

