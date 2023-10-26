Win Stuff
7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

  • Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
  • Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
  • Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
  • Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people...
Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people who died in the first I-55 pileup on Monday morning. Both were in separate vehicles, heading to work when they were killed in the wreck.(Family)
  • Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
Corinne Hebert
Corinne Hebert(Obituary/ Facebook)
Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from...
Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries sustained in a massive 158-car pile-up on I-55.(Family)
Caption

One lane of I-55 southbound reopened Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed as crews repair heavy fire damage.

