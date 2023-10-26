7 of 8 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.

Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.

Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.

Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.

Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people who died in the first I-55 pileup on Monday morning. Both were in separate vehicles, heading to work when they were killed in the wreck. (Family)

Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.

Corinne Hebert (Obituary/ Facebook)

James Fleming - 87 years old, originally from Missouri.

Quatab Singh Negi - 47 years old, who lived in Hammond and worked as a chef in Hammond and Kenner

Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries sustained in a massive 158-car pile-up on I-55. (Family)

One lane of I-55 southbound reopened Thursday morning. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed as crews repair heavy fire damage.

