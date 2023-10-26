10/26 - Ryan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another of the “warmer variety” of fall afternoons! Upper-level features had us in the upper 80s (89 degrees on Monday), but thankfully, they’ve slowly given way, allowing us to fall to our coolest high of the week today at 84 degrees. From here, though, we’ll begin to work our way back up the thermometer. It won’t be a dramatic shift, but expect an extra degree each day, which will have us nearly back to 90 by the start of the week! I feel a little bit better about not warming quite that much than I did yesterday, but it’ll still be close with a high of 87. That’s as high as it goes, though, and a big drop is right around the corner.

We won’t see it to start the week, but it won’t take long! Monday afternoon will fall back into the low 80s thanks to windy, more cloudy conditions and a “just-barely-not-impossible” chance of rain will have things cooling down. It’ll be overnight as that dry air races in that we’ll see the most dramatic changes.

By Tuesday, highs will have fallen into the upper 60s, and we’ll fall as low as the lower 60s for next Wednesday before we start to inch upwards again. Mornings will be quite chilly, in the upper 30s and low 40s, and this will be some of the driest air we’ve seen since winter…so you may feel some sinus issues in that regard if you’re susceptible.

