Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite change of evidence

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New details have been released in the case of a Mississippi woman who was sentenced to life in prison without parole, charged with shaking her stepson to death in 1997.

In 2018, the state medical examiner at the time who ruled Tasha Shelby’s stepson Brian Thompson’s death a homicide changed his opinion and ruled the death an accident. Yet, Shelby still remains inside the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to Shelby’s family, they have tried to appeal the case six times in Harrison County, State, and Federal Courts. However, have been unsuccessful each time.

Last week, court documents obtained by 3 on your side show that a panel of three State Supreme Court Judges denied Shelby’s petition to bring more evidence in her case and request for a new trial.

The reason they gave: the filing was “successive” and that “Shelby has presented no arguable basis for her claims.” But Shelby’s aunt, Penny Warner says otherwise.

“Their mainstay thing is, you haven’t proven anything. We have a death certificate that says it was accidental. We have brought in four expert witnesses to testify on her behalf who have not been paid one dime. So how they can say that Shelby has presented no arguable basis for her claims, is very frustrating. So, you can imagine how it is for her,” Warner says.

Their next step will be to file a motion for reconsideration... which will place the case in front of every State Supreme Court Judge one more time.

This is Shelby’s final shot at getting out of prison after spending over two decades already behind bars.

If the Supreme Court judges deny this motion to reconsider, Shelby will no longer be able to file anything in the state and will have to depend on a pardon from the Governor or the Attorney General to dismiss the charges completely.

”It’s like there’s some secret black shadow out there telling everyone ‘Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go.’ And she goes, ‘Who am I? I’m nobody. Who wants me to stay in prison?’ But it’s almost like that’s what is happening,” Warner says.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Police Department
Juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday now charged in Petal
Judge finds probable cause to order an arrest warrant issued for Lamar County deputy sheriff.
Warrant to be issued for arrest of Lamar County deputy on charges of stalking, tampering with evidence
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
Wheel of Fortune coming to Hattiesburg.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Hattiesburg
-
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Laurel police believe Petal burglars also robbed business in Laurel
Laurel police: Teens involved in Petal commercial burglary also burglarized a Laurel pawn shop
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Authorities say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the investigation...
Multiple agencies investigating death on N 5th Avenue in Laurel
Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023
Good News - Oct. 27, 2023