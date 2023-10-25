Victim involved in Covington Co. shooting identified

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A victim who was involved in a shooting in Covington County on Tuesday night has been identified.

Covington County Coroner Chris A. DeQuila said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Kentae Devon Holloway of Magee.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was notified of a shooting on U.S. Highway 49 around Mount Olive around 5:30 p.m.

MBI said one person involved in the shooting did recieve fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with any information is asked to contact MBI at MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

MBI said this is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

