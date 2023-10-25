Win Stuff
Suspect arrested in connection to Jones Co. vehicle theft investigation

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection a a vehicle theft investigation.

According to JCSD, 24-year-old Malik Newell of Laurel was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and motor vehicle theft.

Malik Newell, 24, of Laurel.
Malik Newell, 24, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Newell was stopped by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies near Stinger overnight.

The stolen Pontiac G6 the suspect was driving registered a hit on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

JCSD investigators listed the stolen vehicle on NCIC on Tuesday.

Newell also had an outstanding Jones County Justice Court warrant, JCSD said.

Newel has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

