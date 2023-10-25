Judge issues protective order ahead of Favre deposition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge is blocking the release of documents and deposition that could show how a former football star is tied to the largest welfare scandal in state history.

On Wednesday, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson signed an agreed protective order blocking the release of documents and portions of depositions from Brett Favre and the Lobaki Foundation that are deemed confidential or highly confidential.

Anyone found to violate the order could be held in contempt of court.

The order comes as Brett Favre, a retired NFL quarterback, gears up to give a deposition in the state’s civil suit regarding the misspending of some $77 million in federal funding designed to help needy Mississippi families.

Favre is said to have gotten $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Lobaki Foundation, meanwhile, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in TANF funds to operate a virtual reality program that also never benefited needy families, Mississippi Today reported.

Items found during discovery may be designated as confidential if they include previously non-disclosed financial information, previously non-disclosed material related to ownership or control of non-public companies, or previously non-disclosed business, product development, or marketing plans.

Items can be deemed highly confidential if the party believes the document contains “sensitive, non-public, financial, marketing, customer, regulatory, research, development, personal or commercial information.”

Portions of deposition transcripts also can be sealed if they include responses to confidential information found during discovery, the order states.

Favre is slated to answer questions under oath on December 11. He initially was set to give a deposition on October 26. However, the deposition was rescheduled at the behest of Favre’s attorneys, the Associated Press reported.

A full copy of the order is below.

