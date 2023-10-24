Breeze Airways bringing 2 new direct flights to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As tourism and the local business economy grow in South Mississippi, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is working to meet the demand.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday morning it will be adding two flight services at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

According to the airline, direct flights will run twice weekly from Gulfport to both Tampa, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Executive Director Clay Williams says Breeze Airways is a perfect choice.

“What’s really interesting about Breeze and what we felt would be a good fit, they offer affordable service to underserved markets like Gulfport-Biloxi. So, they actually have an aircraft type that we feel is the right size for our market.”

Breeze Airways -- launched by Jet Blue Founder David Neeleman will include non-stop flights starting to both Las Vegas and Tampa on January 12, 2024.

Fares on the new nonstop routes start from $29* one-way to Tampa and $59* one-way to Las Vegas if purchased by October 30, for travel by September 3, 2024.

The airline addition is just the tip of the iceberg. Since 2021, the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport has received $16.17 million dollars in RESTORE Act funding.

Four massive projects are underway or about to begin. Among them, expanding a secondary runway, a new hanger, a new maintenance facility, and site work for future economic development Williams says the airport is putting the RESTORE money toward long-term growth over the next decade.

“We’re looking at other areas and parcels that the airport owns and how can we improve and how can we enhance for the future.”

