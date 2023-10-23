USM Children’s Center, Junior Auxiliary hosts ‘Play The Same’ event for Pine Belt kids

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday marked yet another new day at the University of Southern Mississippi Children’s Center that Pine Belt kids got to play the same.

And that’s exactly the aim of an event hosted twice a year by USM’s Children’s Center for Communication and Development.

The center hopes to foster inclusion and help kids better understand and appreciate their peers.

In other words, everybody gets to play the same.

“We like to look at it, in the therapy world, as getting a seat at the table,” Children’s Center Director Myers said. “They get the opportunities that their friends get. They get the ability to learn and communicate and grow to their fullest potential.”

The center worked with the Junior Auxiliary to provide kids with face painting and activities that help develop sensory skills.

“They feel really comfortable on our playground, and they have practiced going up the stairs to slide a multitude of times,” Myers said. “They practice communicating with their friends to take turns and to share their needs.”

The fun holds a deeper meaning, though.

Kacey Phillips, chair of this year’s event, said as a mother, as well as a sister, of someone with disabilities, it felt good seeing the kids embrace and interact with each other.

“(It) brings tears to my eyes seeing them swinging with the others or playing in the sensory bins and different ways with the others,” said Phillips.

Phillips said once play time is over, she hopes the kids take a few things with them.

“Just because I look a little different, sound a little different, I can still be and do all of the things that you can do in my own way,” said Phillips.

The next event will take place in the spring.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.