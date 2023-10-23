Hundreds of Hattiesburg residents come out to ‘Walk for Diabetes’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds turned out Sunday for the annual “Walk for Diabetes.”

The event, hosted by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, collected proceeds during the walk to be used to help fund educational and assistance programs for adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Sunday honored the Carruth Family, whose daughter, Carlyle, was diagnosed in 2021.

Missy Carruth, Carlyle’s mother, said the family was thankful for the opportunity to meet and connect with other people who have walked the same path.

“It’s motivating to walk alongside others who are experiencing the same challenges as each other, but also to celebrate how incredibly great these kids and adults do with this disease,” Carruth said. “And like (Carlyle) said, God continues to teach her and us so much through this disease. And we’re just super thankful for organizations like this that support her.”

The event also provided free health screeners, including blood glucose.

DFM Associate Director Irena McClain said the foundation plans to keep assisting those who may not have sufficient access to medical care.

“When kids turn 19, they get kicked off Medicaid, but they still have diabetes,” said McClain, “We have a lot of adults that fall through the cracks and are too young for Medicare that may not be eligible for the Healthcare.gov plans, and we’re here to help.”

