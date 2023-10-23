Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Firefighters remove car roof to free injured driver in Jones County crash

Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car...
Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car on Sunday.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters had to go to extreme lengths to rescue an injured driver on Sunday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. on October 22 along Mississippi Highway 28 (MS-28) in SoSo. According to the Jones County Fire Council, one person sustained serious injuries.

Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car...
Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car on Sunday.(Jones County Fire Council)

Crews from the Soso, Hebron, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments used hydraulic equipment to extricate the driver by lifting the car’s dash and removing the car’s roof to allow first responders and Emserv personnel access to treat the patient.

The fire council said a witness reported the driver was traveling north on the highway and began drifting slowly into the southbound lane after passing the convenience store in Soso. The vehicle kept drifting until it left the roadway, went down a small embankment and struck a tree. The car sustained severe damage, with significant intrusion into the vehicle’s cab.

Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car...
Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car on Sunday.(Jones County Fire Council)

Rescue 7 landed in a small field beside the scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Soso Police Department shut down traffic on MS-28 in both directions for about an hour while emergency personnel cleared the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 49 Sunday
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Ready, Set, Save! Hattiesburg Cars’ Fall Savings Event is Here

Latest News

USM's Children's Center encourages kids to play the same.
USM Children’s Center, Junior Auxiliary hosts ‘Play The Same’ event for Pine Belt kids
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision on U.S. 49 Sunday
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision on U.S. 49 Sunday
USM's Children's Center encourages kids to play the same.
Children's Center at USM brings kids together
10 pm Headlines 10/22
10 pm Headlines 10/22
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson provides the weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up forecast for Pine Belt