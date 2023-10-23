Firefighters remove car roof to free injured driver in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters had to go to extreme lengths to rescue an injured driver on Sunday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. on October 22 along Mississippi Highway 28 (MS-28) in SoSo. According to the Jones County Fire Council, one person sustained serious injuries.

Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car on Sunday. (Jones County Fire Council)

Crews from the Soso, Hebron, Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments used hydraulic equipment to extricate the driver by lifting the car’s dash and removing the car’s roof to allow first responders and Emserv personnel access to treat the patient.

The fire council said a witness reported the driver was traveling north on the highway and began drifting slowly into the southbound lane after passing the convenience store in Soso. The vehicle kept drifting until it left the roadway, went down a small embankment and struck a tree. The car sustained severe damage, with significant intrusion into the vehicle’s cab.

Rescue 7 landed in a small field beside the scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Soso Police Department shut down traffic on MS-28 in both directions for about an hour while emergency personnel cleared the scene.

