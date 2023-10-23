Early morning walk results in stolen Jones County school bus, sheriff says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine waking up to find a mysterious school bus in your driveway. That’s precisely what happened to one Jones County resident after his house guest took an early morning walk.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21, at a house on McFarland Road.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old Corey Comeaux of Kenner, LA, admitted to stealing the bus from a house on Red Hill Florence Road while out walking. He reportedly told deputies that he took the bus because he felt his life was in danger and that he worked for the F.B.I. Comeaux also said that unidentified people chased and shot at him.

Deputies arrested Comeaux for grand larceny. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and has a bond of $10,000.

The sheriff’s office recovered the school bust from the residence on McFarland when the home’s resident reported finding it in his driveway that morning.

