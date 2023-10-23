Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 injured in rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Just as emergency personnel cleared the scene of one wreck on Mississippi Highway 28 this Sunday, they were called to another on U.S. Highway 84.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)

The second crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened around 5:38 p.m. on October 22 along US-84 near Hebron Centerville Road. Responding firefighters from the Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments reported finding the vehicle in the median just off the eastbound lanes.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, two people were injured in the wreck. Emserv Ambulance Service treated and transported one person for what appeared to be moderate injuries, and the other person declined services for their minor injuries.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office shut down one lane of the US-84 for a short time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident on U.S. 49 Sunday
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Sunday.
West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Ready, Set, Save! Hattiesburg Cars’ Fall Savings Event is Here

Latest News

One person was airlifted from the scene of a crash on MS-28 Sunday.
Jones County MS-28 Medi-Helicopter
Emergency crews had to perform an extraction to rescue an injured driver trapped in their car...
Firefighters remove car roof to free injured driver in Jones County crash
USM's Children's Center encourages kids to play the same.
USM Children’s Center, Junior Auxiliary hosts ‘Play The Same’ event for Pine Belt kids
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision on U.S. 49 Sunday
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision on U.S. 49 Sunday