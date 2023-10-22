Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

William Carey women’s soccer remains unbeaten through regular season

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Crusaders soccer team completed a perfect regular season on Saturday with a 9-0 win over Mobile, improving to 17-0.

No. 1 William Carey clinched the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season title last weekend.

Coach Danny Owens’ group now prepares to host the first round of the SSAC Championship on November 2.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
2nd suspect arrested in connection to shooting death of JSU student
Joshua Brown
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student
23-year-old charged with felony leaving scene of an accident in connection to Oct. 7 fatality.
Man charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident in Oct. 7 fatality
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy

Latest News

William Carey women's soccer
William Carey women's soccer remains unbeaten through regular season
10/20 Highlights: Petal @ Meridian
10/20 Highlights: Petal v. Meridian
10/20 Highlights: Lawrence County @ Columbia
10/20 Highlights: Lawrence County v. Columbia
10/20 Highlights: Hazlehurst @ Seminary
10/20 Highlights: Hazlehurst v. Seminary