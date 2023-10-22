William Carey women’s soccer remains unbeaten through regular season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Crusaders soccer team completed a perfect regular season on Saturday with a 9-0 win over Mobile, improving to 17-0.

No. 1 William Carey clinched the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season title last weekend.

Coach Danny Owens’ group now prepares to host the first round of the SSAC Championship on November 2.

