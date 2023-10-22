West Lamar Water issues boil-water notice
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From the West Lamar Water Association
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to an emergency repair, a boil-water notice has been issued for customers of West Lamar Water Asscoiation along a section of U.S. 98.
Those affected range from 2941 Highway 98 to 2998 Highway 98.
The notice will remain in effect until all samples are clear (a minimum of 48 hours).
